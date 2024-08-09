Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 4,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,534. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

