Research Analysts Set Expectations for Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will earn $9.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.59. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2025 earnings at $9.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $39.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.72 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $10.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.34. The stock had a trading volume of 77,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $228.84 and a 52 week high of $373.19.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.73 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $46,923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% in the first quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after buying an additional 76,102 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

