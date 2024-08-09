Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. Kolibri Global Energy has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $4.93.

Kolibri Global Energy ( NASDAQ:KGEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,926,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

