Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.801 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

QSR traded down C$1.45 on Friday, hitting C$97.37. 24,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.30. The firm has a market cap of C$30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$84.73 and a one year high of C$112.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 6.3747521 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

