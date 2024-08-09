Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.801 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
QSR traded down C$1.45 on Friday, hitting C$97.37. 24,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.30. The firm has a market cap of C$30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$84.73 and a one year high of C$112.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 6.3747521 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is Dell’s Stock Plunge a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Analysts Still Predict Double-Digit Upside for Mosaic Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.