Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.24.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 2.0 %

QSR stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

