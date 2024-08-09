Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of QSR traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 910,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,356. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.