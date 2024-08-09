Reviewing Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) & Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fresnillo and Skeena Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Skeena Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skeena Resources has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 215.24%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fresnillo and Skeena Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.71 billion 1.86 $233.91 million N/A N/A Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$80.73 million ($1.02) -5.60

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Skeena Resources N/A -87.83% -63.67%

Risk & Volatility

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skeena Resources beats Fresnillo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc operates as a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

