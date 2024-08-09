Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RVMD. Bank of America increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.92.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 2.2 %

RVMD stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 855,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,046. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,050,419.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,637,077. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.