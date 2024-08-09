ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) CEO Sells $10,233.60 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 2,665 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $10,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,706.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFWD opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.06. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 134.52% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LFWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded ReWalk Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 1.85% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

