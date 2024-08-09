Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

REYN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

REYN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 526,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,693. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,081,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,622,000 after buying an additional 190,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,739,000 after buying an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,781,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after buying an additional 261,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after buying an additional 66,826 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 624,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

