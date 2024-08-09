Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RYTM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 135,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,746. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $265,703.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $265,703.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $68,438.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,176 shares of company stock worth $888,946 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

