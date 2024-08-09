RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of RingCentral from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.07.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $33.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,869 shares of company stock valued at $762,165. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

