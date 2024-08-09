Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.74% from the stock’s previous close.
RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RIVN
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $443,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $129,427,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.