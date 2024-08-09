Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.74% from the stock’s previous close.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. 17,504,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,872,590. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.09. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $443,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $129,427,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

