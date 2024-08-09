Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 537,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,836,594. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

