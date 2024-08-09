Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $17.92. 17,129,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,360,838. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Citigroup raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $304,506.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,913 shares of company stock worth $25,680,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.