Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $62.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

RCKT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 129,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,964. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,185.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,185.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $358,654. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 296,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

