Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 129,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,964. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,185.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $358,654. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.