Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Neutral Rating for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.80. The stock had a trading volume of 470,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,989. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,184 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,573 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.