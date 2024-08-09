Rosenblatt Securities Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $70.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 124.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Five9 stock traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,568,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. Five9 has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

