Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,585 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,437.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,039,000 after purchasing an additional 959,594 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after purchasing an additional 601,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.07. 551,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,013. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $153.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.90.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile



Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

