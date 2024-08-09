Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $175.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $156.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.08. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $439,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,084,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $585,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,630,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $439,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,084,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,410,566 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.