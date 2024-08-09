Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $56.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $44.97. 1,060,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,112. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,210,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.