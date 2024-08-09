Royal Bank of Canada Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$39.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.64.

Shares of MFC traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 758,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,253. The firm has a market cap of C$62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 29.14 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$37.46.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.13 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.6078629 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total value of C$409,293.42. In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42. Also, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. Insiders have sold a total of 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

