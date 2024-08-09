Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.62% from the stock’s current price.

CRBP has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRBP traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,709. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $605.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $466,533.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Articles

