Rune (RUNE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15,928.53

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.20 or 0.00005343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $15,928.53 and approximately $44,206.16 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 3.24735501 USD and is up 5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $45,866.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars.

