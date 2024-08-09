Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RSI opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.79.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
