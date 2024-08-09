RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at UBS Group

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RXO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Shares of RXO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 864,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,853. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. RXO has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in RXO by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RXO by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in RXO by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

