Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $64.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYAN. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $65.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Embree Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $1,701,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 475,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

