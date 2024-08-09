Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 187.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 692,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,666. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,335.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

