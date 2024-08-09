Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $79.63. 4,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,448. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $268.23 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.20%.

In other news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $25,941.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,762.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Safety Insurance Group

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.