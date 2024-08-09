Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $446.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.93. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

