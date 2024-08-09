Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $44,708,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $7,302,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,786,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,015,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,786,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,842 shares of company stock valued at $60,982,983 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.4 %

CRM traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $252.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,709. The stock has a market cap of $244.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.58 and its 200 day moving average is $273.81.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

