Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $4.66

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $5.00. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 164,497 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANA has been the subject of several research reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 36.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 90,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

