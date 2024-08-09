Sana Biotechnology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,302 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 169% compared to the average daily volume of 1,228 put options.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 13.1 %
Sana Biotechnology stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 469,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,250. Sana Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.45.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Sana Biotechnology
About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sana Biotechnology
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is Dell’s Stock Plunge a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Analysts Still Predict Double-Digit Upside for Mosaic Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.