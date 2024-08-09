Sana Biotechnology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,302 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 169% compared to the average daily volume of 1,228 put options.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 13.1 %

Sana Biotechnology stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 469,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,250. Sana Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

