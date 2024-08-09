Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. Sapphire has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $295.02 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.55 or 0.04291068 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00035906 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,846,501,194 coins and its circulating supply is 1,826,010,171 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

