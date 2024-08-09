Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $167.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.22.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $11.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.34. 3,303,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,233. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,139.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 69.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

