Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $255.42 and last traded at $255.42. 29 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.66.
Schindler Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.02.
Schindler Company Profile
Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schindler
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.