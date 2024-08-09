Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.72. 621,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,492. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $1,339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 76.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 122,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4,602.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 135,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 132,973 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 244.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 49,921 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

