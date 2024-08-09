Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2028 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

SRRK has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.43.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

SRRK traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,126. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $673.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scholar Rock news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $147,883. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

