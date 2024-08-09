Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after buying an additional 171,936 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 231,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 128,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,437. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

