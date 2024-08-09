Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,239,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 73,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,502. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.