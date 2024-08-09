Scotiabank Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $86.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.63.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.88. 243,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

