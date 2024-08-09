Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$54.25

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$54.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.49.
CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.
