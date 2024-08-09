Scotiabank Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $85.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Albemarle to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE ALB opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $203.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 610.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.