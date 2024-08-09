SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Up 20.0 %
Shares of SEAC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 4,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.93.
SeaChange International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.