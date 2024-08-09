SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of SEAC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 4,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.