Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,322,053,000 after buying an additional 443,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,218,000 after acquiring an additional 337,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $188,834,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,490 shares of company stock worth $3,701,596. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.72. The stock had a trading volume of 437,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,011. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $113.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.92.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

