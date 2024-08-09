Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Gap Down to $35.56

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.56, but opened at $34.09. Sealed Air shares last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 456,408 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $6,834,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 197,799 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,965,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 181,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

