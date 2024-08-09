Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $33.11. 5,738,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,024. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,968,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $29,877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,380,000 after buying an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

