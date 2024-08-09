Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Announces Earnings Results

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. 111,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

