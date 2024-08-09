Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.900-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.900 EPS.

Sempra Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SRE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,310. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.